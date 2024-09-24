Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez have cordial relation amid ongoing divorce drama

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez want to stay friendly amid their divorce proceeding: Source

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez want to stay friendly amid their ongoing divorce drama.



A source spilled to the PEOPLE, Ben and JLo “are still moving forward with the divorce as they continue to focus on the kids”.

The source told the outlet, “Ben and JLo want to show the kids that things are amicable.”

“They both want to stay friendly. There’s still a lot of love,” shared an insider.

Jennifer reportedly filed for divorce from Ben on August 20 while the reason for the split was cited as “irreconcilable differences”.

A source said that the exes didn't tie the knot with a prenuptial agreement in place.

“The papers also mentioned that Ben and the JLo would split attorneys’ fees, and that the Maid in Manhattan actress wanted her last name restored.

Another source shared that the former couple “were still moving forward with the divorce and working out financial details amicably”.

“They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out,” continued an insider.

The source pointed out, “A divorce is never easy and the kids always got along and have fun together.”

“It makes [Lopez] happy seeing the kids happy together. Happy kids are her priority,” added an insider.