Elton John hails Chappell Raon's artistry: 'Mastered the art of performing'

John attended Roan's 'Midwest Princess Tour' shows in London over the weekend

Chappell Roan has earned Sir Elton John’s admiration.

After attending the Midwest Princess Tour show in London over the weekend, the 77-year-old music icon took to Instagram on Sunday, September 22 to praise Roan, 26, for mastering the stage at such a young age.

"It’s been a long time since I’ve witnessed someone master the art of performing so early in their career," John wrote in the caption accompanied by photos of Roan on the stage and a sweet snap they took together backstage.

He added, "Congratulations, @chappellroan, you smashed it!"

Roan is enjoying a meteoric rise after releasing her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, in September 2023. She recently took home the MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist, thanks to hits like Hot to Go! and Pink Pony Club.

A day after wrapping up her London shows, Roan took to Instagram to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Midwest Princess, noting that her life “has been changed forever.”

Despite her career highs, Roan has been open about her struggles with mental health. In a recent interview with The Guardian, she revealed that she was diagnosed with severe depression. "I’m in therapy twice a week," she shared, acknowledging how fame has brought both joy and challenges.