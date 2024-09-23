Uzo Aduba on finding love: 'Was sure I wouldn't until I met Robert Sweeting'

Uzo Aduba reflects on love journey: 'I thought I missed my chance.'

Uzo Aduba is drawing parallels between her dating experiences in New York City during her 30s and the iconic escapades of Sex and the City.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the 43-year-old Orange Is the New Black star shared, "It’s true, you’ve got to kiss a lot of frogs before you find your one."

Aduba reflected on the challenges of remembering past relationships, admitting, “I really thought this guy was the moon. He was the furthest thing from it.”

In her upcoming memoir, The Road Is Good: How a Mother's Strength Became a Daughter's Purpose, set to be released on September 24, she discusses her journey through love and heartbreak.

One standout moment includes her decision to text all but one of her former partners to express how they had hurt her and that she "hadn't deserved it."

The Emmy winner declared, "Every woman should do it. We let them get away with murder.

I had allowed myself to be walked over and mistreated to some degree. I deserve more respect, and it's okay to insist on it."



Aduba acknowledged that she hadn't always been truthful about her relationship goals.

On first dates, she often downplayed her desires, saying, "Oh, nothing serious. Just want to hang out," fearing that honesty would scare potential partners away.

She admitted, "I was ready to accept half of what I deserved," believing that she could eventually win them over with her charm.

This mindset, she realized, set her up for disappointment when those men weren’t interested in a committed relationship.

The Orange Is the New Black star also opened up about her struggles with finding love, admitting that she almost gave up hope.

"I was so sure that it just wasn't going to happen because it was hard out there on these streets," said Aduba.