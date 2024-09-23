Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's friends speak out on their Hollywood setbacks

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are responding vigorously to claims that the Duchess of Sussex is losing influence and popularity in Hollywood.



A recent report from the Daily Mail suggested that the couple was snubbed from a major Emmy party hosted by Meghan’s powerful agent, Ari Emmanuel, after his agency failed to prevent a damaging story from emerging.

The article branded Meghan a "dictator in high heels" and quoted a source in the Hollywood Reporter who alleged, "Everyone’s terrified of Meghan. She belittles people and doesn’t take advice."

The source further criticized the couple's decision-making, stating, "They’re both poor decision-makers and change their minds frequently.

Harry is charming with no airs, but he’s very much an enabler. And she’s just terrible."

In the wake of these comments, the Sussexes are pushing back against what they describe as unfounded negativity, asserting their continued relevance in the industry.

Allies of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are strongly defending the couple against recent claims regarding their standing in Hollywood, labeling the allegations as exaggerated and inaccurate.

A source close to the pair told The Daily Beast, "These quotes were fabricated by someone lacking knowledge of our company. The Duke and Duchess work from Montecito, while we’re based in Hollywood."

The source emphasized the disconnect, stating, "They likely think we’re all in the same office and that this quote would fly, but the circumstances don’t even allow for it.

If she’s 'marching around' and 'barking orders,' no Archewell employee could factually claim that. It’s total nonsense."



