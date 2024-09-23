Selena Gomez recalls 'weird' encounter with Sean 'Diddy' amid Justin Bieber romance

Selena Gomez recalls a 'weird' encounter with Sean 'Diddy' Combs while she was dating Justin Bieber.
Gomez opened up to GQ Magazine in an interview back in 2016, reflecting on her strange run-in with the rapper.
She revealed at the time, "P. Diddy gave me his valet ticket once."
The 32-year-old asked the host again, suggesting she thought he had missed the point the first time.
The multi-hyphenate star, who recently starred in Only Murders in the Building, inquired, "Do you know what I mean?"
Zach Baron confessed his cluelessness at the Love On hitmaker's claim.
Gomez quickly chimed in, adding, "Because he thought I was the valet lady."
Admitting she wasn't offended by Diddy's snub, the former Disney star added, "Look, I see all of it. I don't care - I actually laughed hysterically when it happened. But I get it. I know what all of it is."
This comes after Combs was arrested on Monday, September 16, in New York City on sex trafficking charges. Meanwhile, Justin has been deeply saddened by the news and is still trying to grasp the accusations.
