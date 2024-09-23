'Friends' star revisits 'horrifying' memory on set

'Friends' star makes shocking admission about 90s' iconic show

Friends star is making a shocking admission years after she starred on the 90s’ iconic show.

Jane Sibbett, who portrayed the role of Ross Geller’s ex-wife Carol Willick, revealed that she was told to 'burn in hell' following her appearance in the show.

Revisiting her time on Friends, the 61-year-old shared her experience during an exclusive interview with The Sun on the show's 30th anniversary.

She told the outlet, "I would say there was 95 percent support but once I had flown to Canada to shoot a Disney movie and a child was yelling at me out of a school window.

"He was shouting, “Go home, American [homophobic slur]” and I just went, “Wow, wrong on so many levels dude. Come down here and have a conversation with me.

"Then I had a woman from my old church call me up and proceeded to me that I was going to burn in hell."

Previously, the actress revealed that she came face to face with her own father, who disapproved of her unconventional role.

Opening up to Australia's TV Week at the time, Jane explained, "There was suddenly a responsibility about being able to stand up against all of the people that were saying this was wrong, including my own father who had a really hard time with that."

On professional front, the actress has starred in a number of projects, including It Takes Two, The Resurrected, and Legacy.