Princess Kate stuns in a £1,200 blazer at church: The epitome of elegance

Princess Kate wows in a chic blazer for church service.

Royal fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the Princess of Wales on Sunday as she accompanied Prince William to Crathie Kirk in Balmoral for a church service alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Photographs captured the royal couple driving to the service, with Kate looking effortlessly chic in a heritage-inspired ensemble, perfect for autumn.

While only part of her outfit was visible, fashion enthusiasts quickly identified her signature style.

She accessorized with Temple of Heaven earrings from Cassandra Goad and one of her beloved Hicks & Brown feather-trimmed hats—a favorite choice for her church appearances.

What truly caught our eye was Princess Kate’s stunning blazer. In a deep burgundy—the season's hottest color—her bold tartan jacket by luxury label Blaze Milano stole the show.

With its distinctive '80s-inspired cut, the £1,200 Italian-made piece featured impeccable tailoring and a sharply nipped-in waist, making it a true statement look.

This isn’t the first time the mother-of-three has turned heads in the striking blazer.

Back in 2021, she wore the same style while arriving at the Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church with Prince William and their children. A timeless piece, and as divine as ever!