Courteney Cox reflects on 'incredible' and 'crazy' 30 years of 'Friends'

Cox, who played Monica Geller, feels 'lucky' that the show 'continues through all generations'

Courteney Cox is embracing the nostalgia as Friends celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Reflecting on the sitcom’s enduring legacy at the Rock4EB event in Malibu over the weekend, the actress, 60, opened up to People Magazine about the milestone and the last time she watched an episode.

"It's insane to me how fast time goes," Cox told the outlet. "We used to say, 'Oh, I can't wait for this month,' but I would never say that now."

Friends, which debuted on September 22, 1994, quickly became a cultural phenomenon. Over its 10-year run, Cox played the beloved Monica Geller alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, the late Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

Cox humorously assured fans that Monica's legacy is still very much alive.

"Monica is alive and well. Are you kidding?" she quipped, adding that while she hasn’t watched the show in a while, whenever she stumbles upon an episode, she can’t resist watching.

"That show is incredible. Every joke holds up. We had the best writers in the world, and I’m lucky it continues on through all generations,” she gushed.

When asked about the possibility of a reboot focusing on the cast’s kids, Cox was hesitant. "It’s hard to try to redo anything… I think it's so special," she explained, emphasising the magic of the original series.