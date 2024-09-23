Khloe Kardashian exposes Justin Bieber at Sean Diddy's 'infamous' parties

Khloe Kardashian recalls crossing paths with Justin Bieber at Diddy's infamous parties

Khloe Kardashian is revisiting the time she crossed paths with newly-turned ‘dad’ Justin Bieber at one of Diddy’s ‘infamous’ parties.

During an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2014, the Good American founder told her sister Kourtney about a night out at one of Diddy’s star-studded smashes.

Recounting instances from the party, the 40-year-old revealed that she met with Justin, where “half of the guests were nak*d.”

She told the mom-of-four, “I got on a plane at 5.30am. Well this party...I think half the people there were butt naked... You would have loved it!”

To which Kourtney instantly responded, “Who was with you this weekend?' and replied she was with 'a bunch of friends.”

Khloe then gave a quick rundown of all the celebrities she met on her way to Diddy’s party, including Quincy and Justin Bieber.

For the unversed, the 54-year-old ‘disgraced’ music artist was recently arrested in New York after he was charged with sex trafficking.

Meanwhile, the Baby singer is reportedly ‘disturbed’ by the news of Sean Diddy Combs’ arrest, grappling to make sense of the sex-trafficking accusations.