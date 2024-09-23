Prince Harry rubs shoulder with eminent royal figure in Meghan's absence

Prince Harry has kicked off his much awaited New York trip by meeting a key royal figure.

The Duke of Sussex was spotted at a high-profile dinner organised by the World Health Organization (WHO) to honour survivors of childhood violence and discuss its impact on mental health.



Notably, Harry rubbed shoulders with eminent royal figure Queen Mathilde of Belgium and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo during the glitzy dinner.



Moreover, the event was also attended by officials from Sweden, Colombia, Zimbabwe, Georgia, Canada, Iceland, and Brazil.

It is important to note that it was Harry's solo engagement as Meghan Markle was nowhere to be seen beside him.

Speaking of the Duke's upcoming engagements in the city, his spokesperson shared, "During UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week in New York City, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will be in town to advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives."

Harry's charitable commitments include his visit to the African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst.



It is important to note that Harry was last seen One805LIVE! Concert at Santa Barbara, a charitable event was hosted by a renowned Hollywood star Kevin Costner.