Janet Jackson on motherhood, ‘The most amazing thing’

Janet Jacksons on motherhood

Janet Jackson can’t seem to stop gushing over “motherhood”.



“The most important thing I've done, the biggest thing I've done, is become a mother, and it's had a beautiful impact on my life,” the 58-year-old Control singer told The Guardian.

Janet, who became a mother at age 51 with her ex-husband Wissam Al Mana and soon separated after the birth of her son, said that she “wanted to have three children, but thought, ‘I should stop there, that's probably all I can handle.’ Because you have to give all of yourself.”

“Obviously, you have to work, but you don’t come first anymore. Your life completely changes. And I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” she said.

The Rhythm Nation hitmaker shared similar thoughts about motherhood in another interview, calling it “the most amazing thing she's ever done.”

“I'm so thankful that God allowed me to experience motherhood, because it didn't have to be,” she shared with host Judi Love on a recent episode of Loose Women.

“I do a lot of reflection, it's amazing because kids don't realize what you go through as a parent or what you have going on the back burner,” Jackson added.