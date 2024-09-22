Nicole Kidman lifts lid on her upcoming projects

Nicole Kidman to star in Amazon Prime Video series Scarpetta

Nicole Kidman is set to star in an upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Scarpetta.

The 57-year-old actress, who was honoured with AFI Lifetime Achievement Award for her tremendous work in the industry for over four decades, expressed her desire to step in the titular character of the TV adaptation of Patricia Cornwell’s novel of the same name.

Kidman claimed that she had been eyeing this role for over two decades, thanking Cornwell for trusting her with the lead.

Speaking of her character in the highly-anticipated series, The Perfect Couple actress added, ”I’ve been pursuing Scarpetta for nearly twenty years going back to when it was intended to be a feature, so to unite with the formidable Jamie Lee Curtis, Prime Video, Jason Blum, and David Gordon Green on the Liz Sarnoff series version of Patricia Cornwell’s epic and thrilling books feels like it was meant to be.

“I cannot wait to inhabit Kay Scarpetta and am so thankful to Patricia Cornwell for entrusting me with her.”

In addition, she mentioned reading Cornwell's books with her late mother, who passed away on the same day she won an award at the Venice Film Festival.

The actress, who starred in The Family Affair as Brooke Harwood, also hinted at her possible return to stage after nine years.