ABBA legend Björn Ulvaeus ties the knot with Christina Sas

ABBA legend Björn Ulvaeus weds Christina Sas.

ABBA legend Björn Ulvaeus has married for the third time, tying the knot with his partner of two years, Christina Sas, in an intimate ceremony on Saturday.

The Swedish icon wed Christina in Copenhagen, with close friends and family in attendance.

The ceremony was officiated by The Great British Bake Off star Sandi Toksvig, adding a special touch to the joyous occasion.

Ulvaeus shared the happy news with fans on Instagram, posting a series of heartwarming photos from the day.

In the images, Christina looked radiant in a stunning khaki dress. The post read: "Today, on the 21st of September 2024, Björn Ulvaeus married Christina Sas from Herning, Denmark."

The couple met in Nürnberg in 2021 during the release of ABBA’s final album Voyage and began dating in the spring of 2022.

Great British Bake Off presenter Sandi Toksvig officiated, wearing red clergy robes, while Danish singers Anne Linnet and Kaya Brüel performed, making the evening all the more memorable.



Ulvaeus and Sas met in 2021 when Christina worked for ABBA's label Universal in Germany, coinciding with the release of the group’s final album Voyage.

Their relationship became public in June 2022 when they attended an event together for the first time.



