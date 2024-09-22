Princess Kate, Prince William appear together following chemo announcement

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended church alongside the King and Queen

Princess Kate and Prince William made a public appearance together this morning as they joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at Balmoral.



The Prince and Princess of Wales attended church alongside the royal couple, just two weeks after Kate announced the completion of her preventative chemotherapy treatment.

Last month, the Waleses were seen attending church at Crathie Church on the Balmoral Estate. This time, Kate was all smiles in the front passenger seat beside the Prince of Wales, who was also grinning behind the wheel of their Range Rover Defender, reported GB News.

On this occasion, Kate wore a light brown outfit complemented by a pheasant feather hat, while William opted for a stylish navy suit. The couple looked relaxed as they joined other members of the Royal Family for the service.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were also photographed smiling together in their vehicle, with the monarch donning his traditional Scottish kilt and Camilla dressed in a red and green tartan ensemble.

Prince Edward was seen driving Princess Anne's husband, Timothy Lawrence, along with James, Earl of Wessex, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, to the venue.

Kate's appearance at Balmoral this morning comes just two weeks after she confirmed she had completed her chemotherapy course.

In an emotional video, the 42-year-old said: “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long.”

She added: “To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand."

Her video message was narrated over images showing her, the Prince of Wales and their children walking through Norfolk woods with the couple shown cuddling and holding hands.

In the statement, the princess said she has "finally" finished her chemotherapy treatment after an "incredibly tough" nine months.

The cancer was discovered following abdominal surgery in January.

“Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus," she said.



