Travis Kelce receives warning about Taylor Swift ahead of big game

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce whirlwind romance could be dangerous for the game

Taylor Swift might become Travis Kelce's Achilles heel at the NFL game on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

However, the Falcons’ safety Jessie Bates has some tricks up his sleeves against Travis.

In conversation at the Pacman Jones Show, on Friday, the athlete said, “Once that clock ticks and we in between those lines, you know, I see red sometimes. I might say some crazy stuff to him.”

Hinting at his plans, he warned, “It may involve Taylor [Swift, or] it may not, but it’s just part of the game — talking your little smack.”

Taylor has been a highlight of the two NFL games this season so far. However, Jessie admitted that he is not a Swiftie, “I don’t listen to much Taylor Swift, but obviously you gotta respect for, you know, what she’s done with her career.”

The 27-year-old added, “And then, with Travis, obviously, you got to have some type of respect with him.”

It is yet to be revealed if the Eras Tour performer will be joining her beau at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Anti Hero hitmaker was spotted in New York City hanging out with her bestie Gigi Hadid before she resumes her tour next month.