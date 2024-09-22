Jin’s kidnapping scheme for BTS member leaves fans in stitches

Shortly after returning from military service, BTS' Jin announced 'Run Jin,' spin-off of 'Run BTS'

Jin is playfully plotting to "kidnap" one of his BTS bandmates from military service, leaving the BTS ARMY in stitches.



Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, shared his amusing plan to whisk J-Hope away from his military base as soon as he is discharged to create content for his show Run Jin.

"I can kidnap Hope the moment he gets discharged and drag him to the filming site," Jin, 31, jokingly revealed.

He expressed curiosity about how J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, would feel about this plan and even asked for his consent.

However, the oldest member pointed out that J-Hope, 30, doesn’t have a say in the matter since he has already decided to proceed with the idea.



"Actually, your thoughts on this aren’t important because kidnapping you is my decision," Jin quipped.

The BTS ARMY seemed thrilled by Jin’s teaser to feature J-Hope, who is set to be released from military service within a month, in Run Jin.

"2seok are my bias wreckers. I can’t wait for the shenanigans they’ll create together once Hobi is discharged!" one fan commented.

"Jin is planning to make his brothers suffer like he has, lol," another noted.

"Oh god, yaaaaaaah Jin, just kidnap our Hobi to do a 'Run 2SEOK' episode! The best idea in the world," a third fan suggested.

Jin, discharged from military duties on June 12, motivated J-Hope with his example that how he started working and entertaining fans the day after his release.