Sophie Turner shares rare details about her 'intense' character from 'Joan'

Sophie Turner has recently confessed to feeling emotional after filming intense scenes for her upcoming TV series Joan.

According to the Daily Mail, the Game of Thrones star revealed that she has become more sensitive while shooting traumatic scenes for her intense character as a mother.



During the press conference, the 28-year-old actress mentioned that she could easily shed tears on set due to being swept away by emotions, adding, “I'm a Pisces, I'm emotional.”

Reportedly, Sophie portrayed the character of real-life Joan Hannington ‘The Godmother’ in her forthcoming drama series.

Talking about her character she further explained, “She is so funny but she has gone through so much trauma and is so ambitious."

"There really is so much to her – mother, lover, liar, thief. It's just remarkable that it's all a true story," she continued.

It is important to note that Sophie's upcoming mini-TVV series will be released on October 2, 2024.

For the unversed, Sophie recently went Instagram official with her new boyfriend Peregrine Pearson after a messy split from Joe Jonas in September 2023.

The now-exes co-parent their two daughters Willa Jonas, four and Delphine Jonas, two.