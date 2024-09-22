Kate Middleton celebrates George, Charlotte, Louis' delightful gesture

Princess Kate received delightful news during her challenging battle with cancer.



The Princess of Wales has breathed a sigh of relief after seeing her young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, being 'committed' to their roles.

According to Life & Style, Catherine has been teaching her kids to gradually adopt maturity which will make their place more significant within the royal family.

The source shared, "George and Charlotte have proved beyond measure that their compassion and dedication to the royal family is second to none."

"Everyone’s been bowled over by the maturity and strength of character they’ve shown," an insider added.



While revealing the future Queen's reaction towards her little ones' commitment, the report claimed that it is the "icing on the cake" for Kate [to see] her "children flourish and grow up to be kind, caring souls who put family first."

It is important to note that Kate Middleton recently released an emotional health update video, featuring Prince William and their kids.

In her video, Kate shared that her cancer diagnosis taught her to cherish simple things in life. She said, "This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."