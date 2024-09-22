Angelina Jolie reveals surprising change as Brad Pitt’s new love blooms

Angelina Jolie gives rare insight in latest interview as she shares new transformation

Angelina Jolie flaunted her shocking new transformation in the latest photoshoot.

The 49-year-old actress rocked curly hair as she looked in the camera, posing for CR Fashion Book.

In one of the pictures published in the magazine, Jolie's luscious locks are swept in the air while. Meanwhile, in another photo, the actress poses while sitting cross-legged on the floor, cupping her face with the palm of her hand.

The Maria actress’ latest interview for CR Fashion Book comes eight years after she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, and contains never-before-revealed stories from the actress.

Reflecting on the remarkable moments in her career, the Maleficent actress said, "I don't know. I think the first script I wrote meant the most to me as an artist."

She shared, "There is also my experience directing Unbroken, before Louie Zamperini passed away, or First They Killed my Father, which I did for my dear friend about her childhood. Acting is hard for me to measure, as when I’m doing a role I am within, and it’s harder to think about."



The three-time Golden Globe Award winner made rare admission in the interview that she does not watch her movies once they are out in the world.

Jolie's dramatic change comes after her ex-husband Brad Pitt made red carpet debut with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon, whom he has been dating since the end of 2022.

Jolie and Pitt, who were together for 12 years and share six children, are still embroiled in a messy legal battler following their bitter split.

While the Fight Club actor's romance with Ramon getting serious, Jolie is currently out of the dating scene.