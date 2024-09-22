Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck go separate ways after PDA-filled brunch

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck move forward in separate paths after recent reunion

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted running separate errands in Beverly Hills, California on Saturday, a week after their headline-making family brunch.

The Gigli co-stars’ brunch with their children marked the first outing of the estranged couple after filing for divorce.

According to reports, the exes were were spotted engaging in PDA by eyewitnesses during their reunion.

Following the brunch, the Marry Me actress was photographed on a solo outing this Saturday. She was seen wearing a long, burgundy cardigan, paired with a black top, and flared jeans.

Accessorising her outfit, the 54-year-old actress put on a black hat, sunglasses, large gold hoops and a brown cross body bag.

On the other hand, Affleck was seen dropping off 12-year-old son Samuel, at ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s residence. The Good Will Hunting actor was spotted hours after the actress stopped by at his place.

Affleck and Garner share three children 15-year-old Seraphina, 12-year-old Samuel, and 18-year-old Violet, whom they co-parent.

At the family gathering last Saturday, all their kids, including Lopez’s 16-year-old twins Emme and Max, were present, except Violet who is away at college.

As a source revealed to Page Six, the estranged couple was seen “holding hands and kissing” inside.

“The kids [were] with them, but at a separate table,” the source added.

Only a few days later, the former couple was once again seen together at the back to school event on Tuesday.

They seemingly appeared on good terms, and stood united for their kids.

However, when asked for clarifications, it was confirmed by a source that the Gone Girl star and the Atlas actress are still proceeding with their divorce.