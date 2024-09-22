Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid step out in style ahead of singer's big event

Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid hang out at NYC before Eras Tour comeback

Taylor Swift is making sure to catch up with all her gal pals before she resumes her hit Eras Tour.

The Enchanted songstress was spotted with her long-time bestie Gigi Hadid at The Corner restaurant in New York City on Saturday.

Hadid and Swift coordinated their outfits as they welcomed the popstar's favourite season.

The Fortnight singer sported a plaid skirt with a brown leather belt, paired with a black long-sleeved cropped top. She let her hair loose in beachy waves and completed her look with heeled boots, a brown Stella McCartney bag, and layered necklaces.

On the other hand, the award-winning model was spotted in an outfit with similar fall-inspired tones. She wore a long brown trench coat, over white shirt, and beige pants.

Hadid accessorised her look with gold jewellery, and a mustard bag on her shoulder.

This is not the first time the friends were seen together after the Eras Tour break, following the completion of its European leg.

Last month, the 14-time Grammy winner gathered all her friends, including Hadid, at her Rhode Island mansion, for the weekend.

Swift's party was attended by her boyfriend Travis Kelce, his brother’s family, as well as his friend, Patrick Mahomes. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were also part of the star-studded get together.

The 34-year-old singer has been spending her time off meeting friends, and cheering on boyfriend at the stadium, during her break.

However, the Love Story hitmaker is set to return to the stage on October 18 when Eras Tour resumes.