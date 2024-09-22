Martha Stewart uses private plane yet slams, Netflix is upset

Netflix not happy with Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart has Netflix upset after slamming the streaming giant over the documentary on her life, named after her, despite the private plan trip to its premiere on their expense.



“As you can imagine, Netflix is pissed,” a source shared with Page Six, after the premiere of the film at the Telluride Film Festival, to and from where the 83-year-old domestic diva flew Netflix's private jet.

“Martha was seen arriving to – and departing – the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado via private jet courtesy of Netflix.”

After the premiere, Martha slammed the documentary as “lazy” and called it” not the story that makes me, me.”

Her objection is that the documentary, in her view, focusses excessively on her 2004 insider trading prosecution and subsequent jail.

During an appearance at the 2024 Retail Influencer CEO Forum, Stewart reportedly said that R.J. Cutler, the director of the film, “refused to change anything.”

“I try not to talk publicly about the things I don’t like, [as] it’s not good business,” she told the Daily Beast's Chief Creative and Content Officer Joanna Coles.

But she added that she “can talk a little bit badly about [the documentary],” adding, “It’s more about my stupid trial, which was so unfair.”