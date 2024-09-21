Prince William, Kate Middleton's £5 million Windsor house is their 'sanctuary'

Adelaide Cottage, the Grade-II listed residence in Windsor, has become the new home for the Prince and Princess of Wales since their move in the summer of 2022.



Unlike the grandeur of their former home, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace—spanning 20 rooms and four stories—Adelaide Cottage offers a more intimate setting nestled within the sprawling 655-acre Windsor estate.

With four bedrooms, the cottage provides just enough space for Prince William, Princess Kate, and their three children—Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

However, the size means there isn’t room for live-in accommodations for their beloved nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

While the Cottage may not match the space of Kensington Palace or their 10-bedroom home at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, it compensates with ample green space, perfect for the nature-loving Wales family to enjoy.

Although details about the residence are limited, a historic painting of its garden reveals charming features, including an outdoor fountain and circular flowerbeds, hinting at the tranquil environment the family now calls home.

Why Prince William and Princess Kate chose Adelaide Cottage

Adelaide Cottage, designed by architect Jeffry Wyatville in 1831, boasts a fascinating history, including being home to Peter Townsend, the lover of Princess Margaret.

This charming residence features 19th-century decor that adds to its allure, with notable elements such as golden dolphins and ceiling rope decorations in the primary bedroom, along with a striking marble fireplace in the living room.

One of the key reasons behind Princess Kate and Prince William's decision to relocate to Adelaide Cottage is its convenient proximity to both the Princess of Wales' family and the iconic Windsor Castle.



