BTS’s Jin sends fans into frenzy with Milan Fashion Week debut

Jin made his Milan Fashion Week front row debut at the Gucci spring-summer 2025 show

Jin, whose real name is Kim Seokjin, stole the spotlight at Milan Fashion Week.



According to several Korean news outlets, the BTS sensation caused a traffic jam in Milan as fans flocked to the streets to catch a glimpse of the K-pop icon.

Photos circulating on social media show Jin, 31, seated alongside Dakota Johnson, with the two posing together for several pictures.

In addition to the Fifty Shades of Grey star, the oldest BTS member exchanged pleasantries with Thai actor Gulf Kanawut.

After striking a pose together, Kanawut said, "Good to see you," to which Jin enthusiastically replied the same with an addition of "Thank you."

The actor then leaned in and told Jin, "I love you so much." The South Korean artist laughed and shyly responded, "Thank you, thank you."

For his debut appearance at Milan Fashion Week, the Butter vocalist wore a blue and copper shirt unbuttoned at the neck, revealing silver necklaces.

He paired the top with brown trousers secured by a black belt and completed his look with matching shoes.

Upon arriving at the venue, Jin, the first BTS member to complete his military service, was greeted with loud cheers and fans chanting his name. He waved to the sea of fans, treating them to his signature smile.