Matt Damon sides with Jennifer Lopez amid Ben Affleck divorce drama

Matt Damon has seemingly not been delighted by his best friend Ben Affleck’s harsh behaviour toward his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez amid their divorce drama.

Reportedly, a source close to the Good Will Hunting actor has spilt beans to In Touch Weekly and shared eyebrow-raising details from the former couple’s ongoing separation war.

The tipster revealed that Matt was unimpressed with Ben's treatment of his ex-partner and criticized his behaviour as cruel.



The insider revealed, "It’s been very difficult for Matt to sit by and condone or even forgive Ben’s behaviour, which he finds cruel and totally unwarranted."

Moreover, the tipster shared that the Interstellar star has not been involving himself in the personal matter of the former Hollywood power couple.

However, the source continued that Matt was well aware that Ben's life with Lopez was a serious challenge but that does not mean she deserved to be humiliated and degraded.

The insider also added, "Matt is big on manners. His wife, Luciana [Barroso], also agrees that Ben’s handled this situation with a serious lack of empathy or class. And they’ve not been shy letting him know that."

It is pertinent to mention that the 55-year-old songstress filed for divorce from her ex-husband on August 20 after two years of their marriage.