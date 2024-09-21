Sabrina Carpenter achieves new milestone with 'Short N' Sweet' album

Sabrina Carpenter has shared exciting news with her fans on Instagram, revealing her latest achievement on the UK charts.

The 25-year-old singer posted Billboard's announcement stating that her new song Taste has made history.

According to Billboard, "Sabrina Carpenter has become the female solo artist with the most combined weeks at number one in a calendar year as 'Taste' spends its fourth week at the top of the charts."

Carpenter has joined Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande as the only women to chart at least three songs on the chart's top five simultaneously.

Currently, her songs hold strong positions on the chart:

- "Espresso" is predicted to hold steady at number 2

- "Please Please Please" remains consistent at spot number 4

- "Taste" spends its fourth week at number 1

This success follows her 2021 album Emails I Can't Send, which produced hits like Nonsense, Feather, and Because I Liked a Boy.

Her newly released album Short N' Sweet marks her highest-charting effort on the Billboard 200 albums chart.