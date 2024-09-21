Matt Damon makes 'strong' admission about family dynamics

Matt Damon makes surprising revelation about family

Matt Damon makes a surprising revelation about his family after his eldest daughter Isabella left for college.

The 53-year-old, who shares his daughters Isabella, Gia, and Stella with wife Luciana, opened up to E! News at the Stella Artois' Let's Do Dinner event in New York City about the change in their family dynamic ever since the 18-year-old moved out.

He told the outlet, “We have a 26-year-old [Alexia], so we've been through this once before but it's still a major adjustment for us and her sisters.

“It's a different household with one less person there. So, it's a big adjustment.”

During an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM show Radio Andy, the Good Will Hunting star expressed his thoughts on being a “girl dad.”

Sharing his best advice on parenthood, Matt said, “Oh man I don't know. I wouldn't deign to give anybody advice other than I just try to listen and be helpful. I mean ultimately it's about building self-esteem.

“You know 99% of the decisions they make you're not gonna be there right?”

He also admitted to being “cool” with his daughters’ love interests, without turning a blind-eye.