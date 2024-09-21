Ridley Scott reveals 'Gladiator 3' in process ahead of 'Gladiator II' debut

Ridley Scott teases the plot of 'Gladiator 3'

As Gladiator II is about to be released in a month, Ridley Scott teased a third instalment to round out the trilogy.



During a recent interview with a French magazine Premiere, the Oscar-nominated director spilled some beans about his idea of the Gladiator Three.

"With that, I’m already toying with the idea of Gladiator 3. No seriously! I’ve lit the fuse," he told the news outlet ahead of the Gladiator II premiere set for November 15 internationally and November 22 in the US and Canada.

"The ending of Gladiator II is reminiscent of The Godfather, with Michael Corleone finding himself with a job he didn’t want, and wondering, 'Now, father, what do I do?'" Scott continued.

"So, the next [film] will be about a man who doesn’t want to be where he is," the 86-year-old filmmaker alluded to the plot of the third part.

Though Scott has only piqued the excitement with some hints, Paramount had no comment about the future of the franchise, which began with the Oscar-winning historical epic Gladiator (2000), starring Russell Crowe.

Gladiator II stars Paul Mescal as Lucius, who previously witnessed Maximus, portrayed in the original by Crowe, die at the hands of his uncle Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) in the first movie.

Now an adult, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum to fight for the glory of the people of Rome.