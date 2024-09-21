'Pretty Little Liars': 'Original Sin' won't return for season 3 on Max

The Pretty Little Liars reboot series will not be returning for a third season on Max.

According to Variety, published on September 20, the streaming service has decided not to renew the series, inspired by the original Freeform series that aired from 2010-2017.

The new series, subtitled Original Sin in its first season and Summer School in its second, premiered on Max in 2022 and May 2024, respectively.

Max released a statement thanking the series' creators, noting, "While Max will not be moving forward with a third season of Pretty Little Liars, we are so grateful to our co-creators, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, as well as the team at Warner Bros. Television, for reintroducing fans to this new iteration of liars who band together to fight the latest creepy villain terrifying Millwood."

The statement further said: "Their unique and modern creative vision – combined with the immense talent of our cast and crew – gave the series a fun, horror-filled point of view that paid tribute to its original Rosewood roots."

The reboot starred Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Alex Aiono, Jordan Gonzalez, and Elias Kacavas.

The second season's logline read, "Following the harrowing events of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, our Pretty Little Liars face a fate worse than death — summer school. However, Millwood High isn’t the only thing getting in the way of their fun summer jobs and new, dreamy love interests. A new villain, who may or may not have a connection to A, has come to town and is going to put them all to the test."

This isn't the first spinoff inspired by the original Pretty Little Liars series.

Ravenswood and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists aired on Freeform before being canceled after one season.