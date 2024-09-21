‘Peppa Pig’ voice actor David Graham breathes his last at 99

'Thunderbird' creator confirmed the death of David Graham on Friday

David Graham, known for lending his vocals to character in Peppa pig and Thunderbird, has passed away at the age of 99.

Thunderbirds creator Gerry Anderson confirmed voice actor’s death via a social media post.



On Friday, September 20, Anderson took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to pen a touching tribute for the late artist.

"We’re incredibly sad to confirm the passing of the legendary David Graham," he tweeted. "The voice [of] Parker, Gordon Tracy, Brains and many more."

"David was always a wonderful friend to us here at Anderson Entertainment. We will miss you dearly, David," Anderson added. "Our thoughts are with David’s friends and family."

Graham is credited for voicing Grandpa Pig on the animated show Peppa Pig from 2004 to 2021. He was also widely famous for being the voice of Aloysius Parker in the 1960s family adventure series Thunderbirds and the mutant Daleks on Doctor Who during the ‘60s and ‘70s.

Graham took particular pride in the fact that Peppa Pig introduced the actor to a whole new generation of young viewers.

"Just because it’s a cartoon or puppet doesn’t mean you don’t take it seriously," the actor told Mirror in an interview. "I take it as seriously as working at the National [Theatre]."