Chappell Roan opens up about adjusting to fame with mental health issues

Chappell Roan shared her mental health struggles after going viral

Chappell Roan, who recently rose to fame, is finding it hard to adjust in new life.

The Good Luck, Babe star went viral for her debut album The Rise and Fall of Midwest Princess after four of her tracks made it to the Billboard Top 100s list.

The 26-year-old shared a personal insight into her mental health journey in conversation with The Guardian.

The Red Wine Supernova hitmaker, who is currently on her own tour, revealed that she was recently diagnosed with severe depression and has been attending therapy sessions twice a week since.

The diagnosis came as a shock to the popstar because she didn’t actually feel “sad.”

She told the outlet that she “went to a psychiatrist last week because I was like, I don’t know what’s going on.

"She diagnosed me with severe depression – which I didn’t think I had because I’m not actually sad. But I have every symptom of someone who’s severely depressed," the musician added.

The Pink Pony Club songstress continued, sharing, that her symptoms include brain fog, forgetfulness and poor focus, along with "a very lacklustre viewpoint".

Discussing how her symptoms have developed overtime, she said, "I think it’s because my whole life has changed. Everything that I really love to do now comes with baggage. If I want to go thrifting, I have to book security and prepare myself that this is not going to be normal.”

"Going to the park, pilates, yoga – how do I do this in a safe way where I’m not going to be stalked or harassed?" she asked.

This comes after Roan’s confession that she would rather quit than deal with the harassment that comes with fame.

Roan opened GUTS Tour for Olivia Roderigo when she started gaining popularity. However, fame has been a rocky road for the VMA-winning singer.