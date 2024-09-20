Cole Hauser calls for 'Yellowstone' spinoff: 'Why stop a good thing?'

Cole Houser enjoys working with Taylor Sheridan as Kevin Costner exits Yellowstone

Cole Hauser is ready for more Yellowstone after season 5B, which was initially announced as the series finale on Paramount+.

In a recent interview with Cigar Aficionado, Hauser expressed his enthusiasm for a potential spinoff, even though the decision isn't up to him.

"I don’t make the decisions, brother — I’m a hired gun," he said. "Would I like a spinoff? Yeah. It’s been a pleasure working with this cast, with Taylor Sheridan; why would we stop a good thing?"

His excitement was palpable as he added, "Yeah, pen it and let’s do it!"

Hauser portrays Rip Wheeler in the western drama, a character who first crossed paths with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as a young boy on the run after killing his stepfather to protect his mother.

According to Deadline, Hauser has been in negotiations for months with his Yellowstone co-star Kelly Reilly, and it turns out discussions are now underway for a sixth season of the flagship series, potentially headlined by the duo.

The Yellowstone spinoff is on the horizon, after Costner, 69, made the shocking announcement of his departure from the popular series.

His tense relationship with producer Taylor Sheridan has led to this exit, with Costner suggesting that the new season may "fall flat" without his involvement.

An insider revealed to Life & Style magazine, "As egotistical as it may sound, without his genius — even on a consulting level — it’s not going to work."