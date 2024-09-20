Zayn Malik fans go gaga over Khai’s full name revealed

Gigi Hadid reveals full name of her and Zayn Malik's daughter in her recent post

Zayn Malik fans went wild when Gigi Hadid, his former love interest and the mother of their four-year-old daughter Khai, revealed their daughter's full name!

On Thursday, September 19, the 29-year-old model, rumoured to be dating Bradley Cooper, took to Instagram to share adorable highlights from Khai's rainbow and Baby Yoda-themed fourth birthday bash.

Among a carousel of heart-warming snapshots, one particular image stole the show and melted the hearts of the former One Direction sensation’s devoted fandom.

The photo featured a Descendants-themed scroll that proudly displayed "Khai Malik," inviting the little one to join King Ben and his councillors at Auradon Prep.

Given that Hadid has previously avoided mentioning her daughter's surname online, fans were ecstatic to see the full moniker.

One fan commented, "'Khai Malik' 'Our Girl' [crying and red hearts emoji]," capturing the sentiment shared by many.

Another added, "'KHAI MALIK' I’M SOBBING," while another noted, "THE 11TH PIC WHEN IT’S WRITTEN KHAI MALIK."

A fourth fan chimed in, "'Khai Malik' she’s so lucky!!" accompanied by a flurry of crying emojis.

Alongside the montage, Hadid penned a touching caption for her daughter.

"Our girl is 4 today, and we celebrated all week!!! Khai, it is my life’s greatest joy and pride to be your mama!!!!” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you for the four best years of my life — you remind me to live life to the fullest every day in the most simple & beautiful ways."

