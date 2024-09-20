Justin Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette, overjoyed as first-time grandmother

Justin Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette, is ecstatic about becoming a grandmother for the first time.

Just weeks after Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August, Pattie expressed her joy on social media.

On September 18, Pattie took to Instagram to share her feelings, posting a clip from Saturday Night Live featuring Molly Shannon's character, licensed joyologist Helen Madden.

In the clip, Madden repeatedly exclaims, "I love it! I love it! I love it!" Pattie captioned the video:

"How do you like being a Grandmother!" adding, "First time Grandma's be like!"

Her post captured her excitement about embracing her new role with baby Jack. This isn't the first time Pattie has publicly expressed her love for her grandson.

Shortly after his birth, she shared another heartfelt message on Instagram, "Oh my heart. Welcome baby Jack!! I love you so much! Thank you Lord. What a miracle!"

Pattie's excitement and gratitude have been evident since the moment Jack was born. The Bieber family has been filled with joy since welcoming baby Jack.

The Sorry singer and Rhode Beauty mogul are relishing their roles as new parents, while their families share in their happiness.

As Hailey recently debuted a new diamond ring to celebrate their son's arrival, the family is clearly cherishing every moment of this new journey together.