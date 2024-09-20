Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon’s romance inspired by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have seemingly been inspired by the great love story of the renowned royal couple.

The new Hollywood pair was photographed together at the premiere night of Pitt's recently released movie Wolfs on September 18 in Los Angeles.

Speaking of their PDA-filled appearance, body language expert Darren Stanton told In Touch Weekly that Pitt and Ramon's romance appeared similar to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"In the photos, there’s a lot of PDAs, lots of affectionate gestures, and holding hands. They hold hands very similarly to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry," the professional remarked.

Stanton added that Angelina Jolie's ex and his new ladylove were showing sweet gestures for each other which reflected the intense, natural and deeper connection between them.

"Brad seems to be genuinely in love with Ines, but they’re also keeping it pretty low-key," the body language professional revealed.

Previously, the Fight Club actor and the jewellery designer marked their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival for the actor’s latest movie Wolfs' world premiere.

It is important to mention that Pitt parted ways from his ex-wife Jolie in 2019 and shares six children, Shiloh, Pax, Knox, Zahara, Vivienne and Maddox with the actress.



On the other hand, Ines de Ramon was previously married to Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley. However, they two parted ways in 2022.

