Sean 'Diddy' Combs under suicide watch as trial approaches

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been denied bail twice this week

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been placed on suicide watch amid mental health concerns as he awaits his trial.

A source tipped People on Thursday, September 19, that it is currently unknown whether the music mogul, held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centre, is suicidal.

In addition, the duration of his suicide watch has not been determined, as it is a preventative measure due to Combs being in shock and his mental health being quite ambiguous.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice National Institute of Corrections, suicide watch consists of "supervisory precautions taken for suicidal inmates that require frequent observation."

News of P. Diddy being on suicide watch comes just days after the 54-year-old rapper was taken into custody at a Manhattan hotel on Monday night, September 16.

The following day, his indictment was unsealed, revealing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The Can't Nobody Hold Me Down hitmaker was remanded to MDC on Tuesday, September 17, after pleading not guilty.

In light of these serious charges, Combs has been denied bail twice this week. Given the situation, his mental health remains uncertain, prompting preventative measures to keep him on suicide watch.