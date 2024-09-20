Sophia Bush bemoans ‘half a decade’ delayed ‘One Tree Hill’ reboot

Sophia Bush on delayed ‘One Tree Hill’ reboot

Sophia Bush sighs as the ‘One Tree Hill’ highly-anticipated reboot gets into production after being delayed for about "half a decade”.



"What I can say is that after, God, close to half a decade of these conversations, we've been able to all sort of divide and conquer in the coolest way,” she revealed on the Sept. 19 episode of her podcast Drama Queens, while answering fans’ questions about the reboot.

Bush and Hilarie Burton teased the reboot on Instagram in August.

“And those of us with TV producing experience are having some really exciting conversations,” Bush added.

“It's been in development for some time. I think that's all I can say,” the actress, who said earlier that she “can't tell anyone anything” at the moment, continued.

“But,” the 42-year-old added, “yeah, it's been this experience and really even longer than we've had this wonderful show [podcasts].”

“But, the experiences we've had with the fans who've continually asked the coolest questions and made us think about, you know, where our whole ragtag gang of humans would be at this point [is what] has prompted the ideas.”

“So I think that's all I can say on this podcast, but I do hope we have exciting updates, and I hope we get great news, and we have a big announcement,” she further shared.