Travis Kelce ‘leans on’ his billionaire girlfriend Taylor Swift for handling mega wealth

Travis Kelce trusts his billionaire girlfriend Taylor Swift over money matters: Source

Travis Kelce has recently relied on his billionaire girlfriend, Taylor Swift for investment tips.



A source spilled to RadarOnline.com, “Travis’ net worth has absolutely skyrocketed and he's very excited and enjoying splashing some cash to celebrate.”



“He's got so many offers coming in from all over the world right now, he's more in demand than any other NFL player,” remarked an insider.

The outlet reported that Amazon's audio network, Wondery, would have exclusive rights to the NFL brothers’ popular podcast for three years.

Travis has also several other cash-spinning ventures, including plans to try his hand at acting.

Earlier in May, the NFL footballer announced he had joined the cast star of an upcoming American Horror Story series.

It is pertinent to mention that Travis’ bank account has ballooned to the $100million mark, according to insiders.

The source noted, “Travis is not terrible with his money, but at the same time this kind of extreme wealth can become overwhelming for people, especially when it happens at warp speed.”

“Taylor's obviously been dealing with mega wealth for years, so she's been offering him tips on how to handle the change,” shared an insider.

The source continued, “She's not micromanaging or trying to tell him what to do with his money, but she has been offering him some guidance.”

“He runs all his big decisions by his family, especially his brother, since they're in a partnership,” stated an insider.

The source added, “Taylor's also chiming in to give a thumbs-up or a thumbs-down… And there's no better business brain than Taylor to help keep him grounded.”