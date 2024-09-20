Brad Pitt enjoys date night with luna Ines De Ramon after 'Wolfs' premiere

Ines De Ramon joined Brad Pitt on a date night after skipping 'Wolfs' premiere

Brad Pitt’s appearance at Wolfs Los Angeles premiere culminated in date night when his girlfriend, Ines De Ramon, joined the star.

According to People, on Wednesday, September 18, Pitt, 60, and De Ramon, 31, stepped out for a dinner date at Mother Wolf in L.A. following the U.S. premiere of Pitt’s film Wolfs at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

The couple, who made their two-year relationship public with a red-carpet debut at the Venice International Film Festival on September 1, was dressed to the nines with coordinated looks.

The Fight Club star looked dashing as he decked up in a pale sage green suit over a white button-down short which he kept slightly unbuttoned from his neck revealing his collections of chains.

His girlfriend donned a one-shoulder figure hugging long dress. She paired the tan outfit with a clutch while her dark tresses, which she kept flowing freely, framed her glowing face.

It is pertinent to note that De Ramon was previously absent from the red carpet for the upcoming movie, where Pitt was joined by Wolfs co-star George Clooney, Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams and Poorna Jagannathan.