George Clooney confesses he pranked Tom Cruise by posing as Brad Pitt: Watch

George Clooney opens up about playing pranks on Tom Cruise: Video

George Clooney has recently confessed he pulled a prank on Tom Cruise by using Brad Pitt’s name.



During an appearance on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Show on September 17, The Descendants actor revealed he used “the headed paper” to prank Tom.

George told Jimmy he sent one note to Tom where he advised Brad and the Top Gun star to make a sequel to their 1994 movie Interview With The Vampire, but that they swapped the roles.

The Gravity actor stated, “I sent it to Tom Cruise, saying they want to do Interview with the Vampire 2, but this time Brad wants to play Lestat (it was played by Tom in the original movie).”

Jimmy said, “Brad this afternoon said that Tom called him and said, ‘Yeah, it's cool, you can play Lestat, that's fine, I'm OK with that, ‘and he was like, ‘What are you talking about?’”

Elsewhere on the show, George disclosed he has stationary with Bill Clinton's name on it.

“Every actor I know I've sent a letter from Bill Clinton,” mentioned the Money Monster actor.

George pointed out, “I try to find their worst film and I tell them, ‘So I was on the plane and [watching your movie].’”

The actor also shared about Meryl Streep as he sent her a “gift” saying Brad “felt” would come in “useful” for her.

He added, “I sent [a letter] to Meryl with a box of CDs for dialect and I said, ‘This guy helped me with my accent in Troy and I think it could really help you.’”