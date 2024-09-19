Queen Margrethe of Denmark rushed to hospital after falling at castle

Queen Margrethe of Denmark, who abdicated in January in favour of her son King Frederik, has been hospitalised following a fall at Fredensborg Castle.



The 84-year-old royal is in stable condition, but will remain in the hospital for monitoring, a statement from the palace has confirmed.

"The Queen is doing well, but is temporarily hospitalized for observation," Lene Balleby, the Danish Royal House's head of communications, said in a statement shared by Danish media.



It is to mention here that Fredensborg Castle is a seasonal retreat for the Danish royal family, often used in the summer months.

King Frederik's mother was due to make a royal engagement on September 19 and appear at an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Department of Archeology at Aarhus University. However, an update from the court confirmed her attendance was canceled, apparently amended following her fall. No further information was given.

Queen Margrethe made modern royal history when she abdicated on the 52nd anniversary of her accession, becoming the first Danish sovereign to voluntarily step down from the throne in nearly 900 years.

Her abdication sparked speculations about King Charles reign as some royal experts, historians and fortuneteller believe the 75-year-old will soon announce to leave the throne for his eldest son Prince William who's all set to wear the crown.

The sovereign sent shockwaves across the country when she announced the plan in December 2023, as she previously hinted that she intended to reign for life.