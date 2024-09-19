Taylor Swift 'excited' to 'settle down' with Travis Kelce after 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift is eagerly waiting for the next exciting era of her life: settling down with her boyfriend Travis Kelce.
According to a source who spoke with Us Weekly, Swift, 34, and Kelce, also 34, are "very committed and serious about their future."
The power couple, who have been dating for over a year, are already having "serious conversations" about their next steps once Taylor's long-running tour wraps up in December.
"Taylor is ready for the next era of her life. She knows it will be special," the insider revealed, adding that both Swift and Kelce are eager to settle down. "They’re on the same page."
Friends of the couple are hopeful that marriage could be on the horizon. The source added, “They both see marriage as something they want sooner rather than later, and they both want kids. Taylor has always loved the idea of marriage and starting a family, but hadn’t found ‘The One’ until now.”
Swift, who has been a frequent presence at Kelce’s NFL games, is expected to continue cheering him on through the season. The couple will also celebrate Kelce's birthday together at his annual Kelce Car Jam in October.
Prince William's dedicated area for Princess Diana right outside Kensington
George Clooney makes shocking revelation about pranking Tom Cruise on Jimmy Kimmel Show
The Duchess of York, 64, shared a tribute to her late mother
Prince Harry skips Royal residence but leaves door open for meeting with King Charles
Brad Pitt recently took his 2-year relationship with Ines de Ramon public at the premiere of his movie 'Wolfs'
A Very Royal Scandal showed how Andrew's daughters reacted to his career-ending Newsnight interview