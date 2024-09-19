Taylor Swift 'excited' to 'settle down' with Travis Kelce after 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating for a year

Taylor Swift is eagerly waiting for the next exciting era of her life: settling down with her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

According to a source who spoke with Us Weekly, Swift, 34, and Kelce, also 34, are "very committed and serious about their future."

The power couple, who have been dating for over a year, are already having "serious conversations" about their next steps once Taylor's long-running tour wraps up in December.

"Taylor is ready for the next era of her life. She knows it will be special," the insider revealed, adding that both Swift and Kelce are eager to settle down. "They’re on the same page."

Friends of the couple are hopeful that marriage could be on the horizon. The source added, “They both see marriage as something they want sooner rather than later, and they both want kids. Taylor has always loved the idea of marriage and starting a family, but hadn’t found ‘The One’ until now.”

Swift, who has been a frequent presence at Kelce’s NFL games, is expected to continue cheering him on through the season. The couple will also celebrate Kelce's birthday together at his annual Kelce Car Jam in October.