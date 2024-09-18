Royal experts criticise Princess Kate's 'glitzy’ cancer update video

Princess of Wales shared an emotional message announcing her return to public duties

GB News presenter Andrew Pierce has revealed that Princess Kate’s cancer update video made him feel "uneasy."



In the video, released last week, the Princess of Wales shared an emotional message announcing her return to public duties after completing chemotherapy.

The clip featured the Wales family enjoying outdoor time with their children during a recent trip to Norfolk. However, Pierce expressed reservations about the tone, telling royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams that he found it "too glitzy" for his taste.

“Now I’ve watched it properly, I’m a little uneasy about it”, he said.

“Is it not a bit too glitzy and Hollywood?”, he asked Richard Fitzwilliams, who said the Waleses are trying to strike a balance.

“I think there is a balance to be had here - on one hand, there’s getting a message across to young people, which I think was the priority”, he said.

“It was a very different approach. There was slow motion with music and so forth, it was done deliberately and done with a purpose to spread a word.

“It was very easily accessible, I look at it in those terms. I think it depends on who you’re targeting.”

Andrew added that the couple are “doing things their way”, something Fitzwilliams acknowledged by branding the move “unprecedented”.



“It’s a change. It’s completely new”, he said.

“There’s no question it has caused a certain amount of debate. Things do evolve. You could argue the Royal Family in the 1960s were unique.

“It’s a question of getting the balance. It’s a difficult time for the Royal Family with two senior members suffering with cancer and hopefully things are going in the right direction.”



