Prince Harry receives good news from Buckingham Palace 

Prince Harry can breathe a sigh of relief as he has received good news before his arrival in the UK for a special cause.
The Duke of Sussex will be the guest of honour at the annual WellChild Awards, which will take place in London on September 30.
Harry confirmed his UK visit with a statement which reads, "I am once again honoured to attend this year’s WellChild Awards celebrating the remarkable courage and achievements of children living with complex medical needs."
The former working royal added, "These incredible young people, along with the dedicated caregivers, nurses, and professionals who tirelessly support them, inspire us all. It is a true privilege to recognise such extraordinary individuals."
Now, a royal commentator Hugo Vickers told The Sun that King Charles has left the doors of reconciliation open for his son and Harry's upcoming trip might be a golden chance for a royal reunion.
He said, "Well, he does seem to be coming quite often, doesn't he? Which in some ways is a good sign, I think. If he keeps coming at least there is a chance at some stage he'll meet up with his father, and you know, maybe this can be a step towards some sort of reconciliation."
"Well, there is always that possibility. If I may put it like this, if the king wishes to see him, he will arrange to see him. If he doesn't wish to see him, he'll be too busy. Simple as that," Hugo added.
