'DWTS' pro Gleb Savchenko supports Artem Chigvintsev during tough times

Gleb Savchenko raved Artem Chigvintsev's dance routines

Gleb Savchenko is rooting for his friend Artem Chigvintsev amid challenging circumstances.

On Tuesday, September 17, during a conversation with E! News at the premiere of Dancing with the Stars season 33, the pro dancer shared a heart-warming message for Chigvintsev, who did not return to the latest season of the dancing competition after competing for 12 seasons amid his ongoing divorce with estranged wife, Nikki Garcia.

"He’s part of the family," Savchenko, who is partnered with model Brooks Nader this season, said of Chigvintsev, describing him as "such a great dancer that people don't realize."

"He's the quality. It's not about quantity, it's about the quality," the DWTS dancer continued. Artem knows "how the show works" and "how to create a beautiful routine," he added.

"He's just my brother and I send him love and positivity," Savchenko, 41, added.

He further alluded that he had been in contact with 42-year-old Chigvintsev since the former DWTS dancer’s wife filed for the dissolution of their marriage earlier this month following Chigvintsev’s August 29 arrest related to domestic violence charges.

"I talk to him all the time," Savchenko told the outlet.

While Savchenko will miss watching Chigvintsev dancing on stage, the Russian dancer has not disclosed any plans to return to the competition.