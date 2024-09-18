Ed Sheeran wins his female fan's heart with sweet gesture

Ed Sheeran caught people's attention on social media by sharing a heartwarming video of a fan who photobombed his video shoot.

Taking to Instagram, the Perfect hitmaker shared a video of one of his fans who was running near the Canal where the singer was shooting for his upcoming release.

The Shape of You singer exchanged sweet comments with the woman and shared the video clip on his IG account.

In the shared video, the critically acclaimed artist was seen waving to the girl. He made a heartfelt gesture by asking her for 'any requests' upon which she requested him to sing Tenerife Sea while immediately whipped out her phone and started filming Sheeran.

Ed Sheeran captioned his video, "Was filming a video on the canal today, played a request. If anyone knows the runner lemme know so we can have their POV video for the lols."

Since the video has been uploaded it garnered 854 thousand likes and almost 5,000 comments.

However, millions of Sheeran's fans took to the comments section and have declared his video the best on the internet until now.

"You are the reason why the guitar is the most beautiful instrument," One of the followers penned.

Some celebrities have also reacted to the video, Piers Morgan wrote, "This is brilliant."

"Why did this just make me cry," Perez Hilton shared.

On the work front, the 33-year-old artist last released his folk pop song Tenerife Sea on July 11, 2024.