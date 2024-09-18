Travis Kelce uses Taylor Swift 'fame' to market himself? Deets inside

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, is experiencing a remarkable surge in his off-field earnings, driven largely by his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift.



According to Sportico, Kelce's licensing income has increased by 177% since joining the league in 2013.

This year, the athlete is projected to earn $30 million from endorsements and other ventures, surpassing teammate Patrick Mahomes' $27 million.

Kelce's endorsement revenue, combined with his $17 million salary from the Chiefs, solidifies his position as one of the NFL's top earners.

He ranks 11th on the list, making him the only tight end among the top earners, predominantly comprised of quarterbacks and wide receivers.

Kelce's net worth is estimated at approximately $90 million, bolstered by his four-year, $57.25 million contract extension with the Chiefs in 2020.

The deal includes:

- Base salary of $5.75 million

- $11 million roster bonus

- $250,000 workout bonus

Totaling $17 million in guaranteed salary.

Beyond endorsements with major brands like McDonald's, Papa John's, Nike, and Dick's Sporting Goods, Kelce is thriving in content creation.

He co-hosts the popular podcast New Heights with brother Jason Kelce, securing a three-year, $100 million deal with Amazon's Wondery.