Katy Perry gears up for next big performance after VMAs

Katy Perry receives warm welcome at airport ahead of her performance at Brazilian music festival

Katy Perry, who recently said goodbye to American Idol, is set to headline for Rock in Rio music festival.

The Dark Horse singer will be the performing at the biennial Brazilian music festival, held at City of Rock in Rio de Janeiro, on Friday 20th September, a day dedicated to celebrate women artists.

Perry’s arrival at the airport was awaited by enthusiastic Brazilian fans. One of the fans presented a red heart to the musician, that she was spotted holding as she left the airport.

The Roar hitmaker appeared cheerful as she greeted fans, in the pictures shared by fan accounts on Instagram.

The Teenage Dream songstress, 39, sported a casual look, wearing a white vest top paired with jogger pants, and flip flops.

Accessorising her outfit, the former American Idol host put on a black baseball cap, sunglasses and multiple necklaces.

Perry pleased the excited fans by stopping on her way out for autographs and pictures.

The Rock in Rio performance comes after the pop musician was honoured with Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs 2024.

The popstar dropped jaws at the ceremony by performing her biggest hits like Teenage Dream, I Kissed a Girl, and Dark Horse.