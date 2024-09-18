Prince Harry decides UK return after King Charles birthday tribute

Prince Harry is all set to touch down in his homeland in the coming days after the royal family marked his milestone birthday on September 15.



The Duke of Sussex will attend the national 2024 WellChild Awards which will take place in London on September 30.

The awards, which will be taking place in association with GSK at the end of this month, aims to raise awareness and provide financial aid for seriously ill children and their families.

Notably, Harry previously marked his presence 12 times at the same event and as per GB News, this year he will present the Award for Inspirational Child (aged four to six) and deliver a meaningful speech.

Ahead of his arrival to the UK, the former working royal released a statement which reads, "I am once again honoured to attend this year’s WellChild Awards celebrating the remarkable courage and achievements of children living with complex medical needs."

"These incredible young people, along with the dedicated caregivers, nurses, and professionals who tirelessly support them, inspire us all."

"It is a true privilege to recognise such extraordinary individuals," the Duke's message concluded.

It is important to note that Harry's decision to mark his UK return came after the royal family seemingly extended an olive branch to him on his 40th birthday.