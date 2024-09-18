Eva Mendes hints at potential return to screen after 10 years of break

Eva Mendes, who hasn't appeared on screen in a decade, hasn't ruled out a potential return to acting.

During a Good Morning America appearance to discuss her debut children's book, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries, Mendes addressed the possibility of reviving her acting career.

"I don't know. If there's interesting roles. I left at a time where, 10 years ago, I kind of felt like I did it, ya know, I just worked with Ryan Gosling. He's like the best," she said with a laugh.

Mendes referenced her iconic exit, comparing it to Seinfeld's abrupt conclusion after season nine.

"It was such a high off my career to work with him and what we created together that I was like, this is a good time to Seinfeld it and just walk out. So, who knows?"

Mendes's filmography includes 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Other Guys, and The Place Beyond the Pines (2012), where she met her now-husband, Ryan Gosling.

She stepped back from acting to focus on raising their daughters, Esmeralda Amada (9) and Amada Lee (7), and pursuing other ventures.

"It was like a no-brainer," Mendes previously told the Today Show in March.

"I'm so lucky, and I was like, if I could have this time with my children — and I still work, I just didn't act, because acting takes you on location. It takes you away. It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, 'OK, he's [Gosling] going to work and I'm going to work. I'm just going to work here.'"

Despite keeping their relationship private, the couple occasionally shows support for each other, such as Mendes's heartfelt Instagram post following Gosling's I'm Just Ken Oscars performance.